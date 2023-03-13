Beachbody (BODY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 14th. Analysts expect Beachbody to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Beachbody Stock Performance

Shares of BODY opened at $0.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $227.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85. Beachbody has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beachbody

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Beachbody by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 44,101 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Beachbody by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 40,491 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Beachbody by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Beachbody Company Profile

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource.

