Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Receives $15.85 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.85.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BYND. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Argus lowered Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays cut Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Insider Transactions at Beyond Meat

In other Beyond Meat news, CFO Lubi Kutua sold 15,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $217,698.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,919.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Beyond Meat news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 27,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $405,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,039.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lubi Kutua sold 15,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $217,698.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,919.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 48.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 4,288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $17.27 on Friday. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $53.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.08. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 87.40% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The firm had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.27) EPS. Beyond Meat’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

About Beyond Meat

(Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.