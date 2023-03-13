BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Acquires 98,609 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,609 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 0.08% of Ecolab worth $33,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $304,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 429.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 734,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 604,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,361,000 after buying an additional 389,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,328,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,256,000 after buying an additional 339,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Ecolab by 596.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,243,000 after buying an additional 321,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ECL. StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.13.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ECL opened at $158.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $185.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.70 and its 200-day moving average is $152.12. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

