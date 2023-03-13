BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Boosts Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,942,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 852,478 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $32,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 157,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 44,768 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,017,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after purchasing an additional 528,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,051,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,102 shares in the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infosys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $17.68 on Monday. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $16.39 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.45.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 31.23%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infosys

(Get Rating)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.