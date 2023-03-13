BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $28.80 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 247,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 444,558 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $28,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Progressive by 29.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 1.7% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in Progressive by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Progressive by 5.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in Progressive by 5.1% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.62.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total transaction of $656,951.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,863.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,838 shares of company stock worth $7,864,579. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $140.65 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $146.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.97 and its 200-day moving average is $129.84. The company has a market capitalization of $82.33 billion, a PE ratio of 119.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

