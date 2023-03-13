BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $32.59 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 870,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,229 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 0.09% of Exelon worth $32,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 74.3% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 55.4% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon stock opened at $40.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.34. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.64.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

