BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Lowers Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC reduced its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,192 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned approximately 0.06% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $32,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,758,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,118 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 135,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 15,767 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 313.3% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 238,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,543,000 after acquiring an additional 180,800 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,973,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,139,000 after acquiring an additional 528,996 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average is $36.68.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.21%.

Several research analysts have commented on KDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $94,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,644.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $94,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,644.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,543,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,590,232.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,150 and have sold 30,127,700 shares valued at $1,037,197,872. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

