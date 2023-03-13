BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Purchases 169,219 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 692,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $30,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KR. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Kroger by 262.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 26,228 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kroger by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,976,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,543,000 after buying an additional 302,406 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 70,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Kroger by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 387,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,971,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Performance

Kroger stock opened at $47.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,414 shares of company stock valued at $4,941,689 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Stories

