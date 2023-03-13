BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Up 126.9% in February

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 126.9% from the February 13th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock opened at $7.44 on Monday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCF. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,240,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 417.0% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 194,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 157,000 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the third quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $542,000.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

