Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives $102.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAH. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH opened at $90.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.57. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $76.60 and a 12 month high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

