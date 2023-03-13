Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,127 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.44% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $53,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAH. StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 1.1 %

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Shares of BAH stock opened at $90.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.57. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Further Reading

