Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 120.3% from the February 13th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BHFAM opened at $15.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average is $16.80. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2891 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

