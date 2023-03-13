Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Brilliant Earth Group to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRLT opened at $4.35 on Monday. Brilliant Earth Group has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $11.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $415.43 million, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRLT. Mainsail Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,772,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 9,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Brilliant Earth Group

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRLT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Brilliant Earth Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

(Get Rating)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.