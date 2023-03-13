Brokerages Set ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Price Target at $29.54

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.54.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABB shares. BNP Paribas downgraded ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas cut ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of ABB opened at $33.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.38. ABB has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $35.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ABB by 913.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,213,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,300 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in ABB by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,668,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,342,000 after buying an additional 663,668 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ABB by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 596,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,171,000 after buying an additional 431,194 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in ABB by 132.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 675,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after buying an additional 385,742 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in ABB by 21.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,185,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,088,000 after buying an additional 382,644 shares during the period. 5.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

