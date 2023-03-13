Brokerages Set ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Price Target at $29.54

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.54.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABB shares. BNP Paribas downgraded ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas cut ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.
Shares of ABB opened at $33.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.38. ABB has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $35.54.
ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.
