Brokerages Set Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target at $21.40

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHGG shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Chegg from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Chegg from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Chegg from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

In other news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $633,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chegg news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $96,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 171,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $633,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,741 shares of company stock worth $793,053 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Chegg by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter worth $5,524,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Chegg by 20,880.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CHGG opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.59. Chegg has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $37.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $205.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.10 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 34.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

