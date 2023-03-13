Brokerages Set Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) PT at $276.75

Shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $276.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETTYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essity AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 254 to SEK 289 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Essity AB (publ) Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of ETTYF opened at $25.45 on Friday. Essity AB has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.43.

About Essity AB (publ)

Essity AB engages in the development, production, and marketing of personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other Operations. The Personal Care segment offers incontinence products, baby care, feminine care, and medical solutions.

