Brokerages Set FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Target Price at $143.17

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.17.

Several research firms have commented on FMC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

FMC Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $120.56 on Friday. FMC has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $140.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.04 and a 200-day moving average of $121.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FMC will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,823.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

