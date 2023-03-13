Brokerages Set Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Target Price at $3,176.00

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,176.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Givaudan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,500 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,150 to CHF 3,100 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Givaudan Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $58.64 on Friday. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $86.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.68.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.

