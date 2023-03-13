Brokerages Set GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Target Price at $60.44

Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.44.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average is $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.70. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Further Reading

