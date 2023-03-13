Brokerages Set Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Price Target at C$19.65

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.65.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INE shares. CIBC dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of INE stock opened at C$14.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 405.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$13.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.53. The firm has a market cap of C$2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.81, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -167.44%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

