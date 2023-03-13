Brokerages Set Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT at $99.92

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.92.
OC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.
Insider Activity at Owens Corning
In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning
Owens Corning Stock Performance
NYSE:OC opened at $93.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $105.62.
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Owens Corning Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.40%.
Owens Corning Company Profile
Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.
