Brokerages Set PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Target Price at $43.85

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.31.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PBF Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group started coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

PBF Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $44.28 on Friday. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.79%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 5,747.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

