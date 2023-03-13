Brokerages Set Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) PT at $17.86

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.86.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DOC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of DOC opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Tommy G. Thompson bought 17,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $269,241.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,060 shares in the company, valued at $288,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 244.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 84.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $47,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Physicians Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.