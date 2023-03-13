Brokerages Set REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) PT at $12.75

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REVG. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on REV Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of REV Group to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised REV Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REV Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in REV Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,094,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,052,000 after acquiring an additional 28,470 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in REV Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 24,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in REV Group by 4,975.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 519,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after buying an additional 509,691 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in REV Group by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 313,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 52,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Stock Down 4.8 %

REVG opened at $12.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $724.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.58 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72. REV Group has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $16.38.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. REV Group had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REV Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. REV Group’s payout ratio is 500.13%.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

Featured Stories

