BRT Apartments (BRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 14th. Analysts expect BRT Apartments to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BRT Apartments Trading Down 4.5 %

BRT Apartments stock opened at $19.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. BRT Apartments has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $378.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Isaac Kalish sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $62,790.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,282.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BRT Apartments news, CEO Jeffrey Gould purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.83 per share, for a total transaction of $198,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,869 shares in the company, valued at $64,484,562.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Kalish sold 3,000 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $62,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 104,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,282.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BRT Apartments

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRT Apartments during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in BRT Apartments in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BRT Apartments in the fourth quarter valued at $440,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Featured Stories

