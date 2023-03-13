Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $401.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.36 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 67.25% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share.
Buckle Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of BKE opened at $37.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.90. Buckle has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $50.35.
Insider Activity at Buckle
In other Buckle news, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $454,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,436.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,428,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,436.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Buckle
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.
About Buckle
The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Buckle (BKE)
- Is Bionano Genomics a Risk Worth Taking at This Price?
- Look To REITs For Reliable Yield Even In Recessionary Environment
- What Unaffordable Rents, Higher Mortgages Mean for ABNB Stock
- 4 Stocks With Huge Cash Holdings at Silicon Valley Bank
- Patience, Not Panic, Should be Your Playbook After SVB Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.