Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $401.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.36 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 67.25% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share.

Buckle Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of BKE opened at $37.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.90. Buckle has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $50.35.

Get Buckle alerts:

Insider Activity at Buckle

In other Buckle news, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $454,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,436.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,428,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,436.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Buckle

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 2,840.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Buckle by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Buckle by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 50.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

About Buckle

(Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.