Cadre (CDRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Cadre to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cadre Stock Down 4.1 %

Cadre stock opened at $20.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cadre has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average is $24.47. The company has a market capitalization of $779.45 million, a PE ratio of 261.03 and a beta of 1.66.

Cadre Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Cadre’s payout ratio is presently 400.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadre

Separately, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cadre to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $101,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,431.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 26,423 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $530,573.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,761,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $316,494,032.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,183 shares of company stock worth $758,563. 52.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadre

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Cadre by 75.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cadre by 6.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadre by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Cadre by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Featured Articles

