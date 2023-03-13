Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $18.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.05. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.76.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.70 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In related news, Director Daniel J. Sajkowski sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $217,491.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.