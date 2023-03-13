Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) versus Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Financial Comparison

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) and Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadmark Realty Capital has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.3% of Camden Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Camden Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden Property Trust 45.94% 13.32% 7.13% Broadmark Realty Capital -109.20% 6.13% 5.49%

Dividends

This table compares Camden Property Trust and Broadmark Realty Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Camden Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Broadmark Realty Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Camden Property Trust pays out 62.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Broadmark Realty Capital pays out -48.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Camden Property Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Broadmark Realty Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Camden Property Trust and Broadmark Realty Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden Property Trust $1.42 billion 8.02 $653.61 million $5.99 17.85 Broadmark Realty Capital $108.88 million 5.70 -$116.39 million ($0.87) -5.41

Camden Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Broadmark Realty Capital. Broadmark Realty Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camden Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Camden Property Trust and Broadmark Realty Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden Property Trust 0 4 8 0 2.67 Broadmark Realty Capital 0 3 0 0 2.00

Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus price target of $139.62, suggesting a potential upside of 30.59%. Broadmark Realty Capital has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.39%. Given Camden Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Camden Property Trust is more favorable than Broadmark Realty Capital.

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats Broadmark Realty Capital on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life. The company was founded by Richard J. Campo and D. Keith Oden on May 25, 1993, and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

(Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.