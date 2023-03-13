Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Target Price to C$27.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut Maple Leaf Foods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.
Maple Leaf Foods Stock Performance
MFI stock opened at C$23.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.56. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12-month low of C$18.85 and a 12-month high of C$30.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.85.
Maple Leaf Foods Increases Dividend
Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile
Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.
