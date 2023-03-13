Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives C$161.97 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$161.97.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian National Railway to a “sell” rating and set a C$150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$159.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$160.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$160.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$137.26 and a 52-week high of C$175.39.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported C$2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$2.10. The company had revenue of C$4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 23.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 7.8250857 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.862 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.76%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

