CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
CASI has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
CASI opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $10.30.
Institutional Trading of CASI Pharmaceuticals
CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.