CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CASI opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Institutional Trading of CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

