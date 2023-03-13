Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $14.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average is $15.58. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.16.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CPRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.
