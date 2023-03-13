CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on CEU. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.90 to C$4.35 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.41.
CES Energy Solutions Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of CEU stock opened at C$2.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.71. The company has a market cap of C$715.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.45. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$2.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.49.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
