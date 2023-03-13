Charge Enterprises (CRGE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Charge Enterprises to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Charge Enterprises Stock Down 0.9 %

CRGE stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. Charge Enterprises has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75.

Get Charge Enterprises alerts:

Institutional Trading of Charge Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Charge Enterprises by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,409,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,040,000 after acquiring an additional 295,070 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Charge Enterprises by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 271,334 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,684,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Charge Enterprises by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 14,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Charge Enterprises by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 402,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 70,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

About Charge Enterprises

Charge Enterprises, Inc is a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people everywhere with communications, infrastructure, and charging. Charge Enterprises does the unglamorous part of connecting phone calls and powering the future of movement. It operates through two distinct divisions: Charge Communications, with a strategy to offer Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) and Communication as a Platform Service (CPaaS), providing termination of both voice and data to Carriers and Mobile Network Operators (MNO’s), and Charge Infrastructure, which includes portable powerbanks, micro-mobility docking and charging & EV charging installation, stations & maintenance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charge Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charge Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.