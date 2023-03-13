Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,486 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.28% of Charter Communications worth $134,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 364.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,223,000 after buying an additional 1,899,927 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Charter Communications by 24.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,432 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 12.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,693,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,289,000 after purchasing an additional 972,746 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after purchasing an additional 398,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR opened at $329.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $583.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.06. The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.86.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.