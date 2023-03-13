China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Short Interest Update

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 123.9% from the February 13th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

China Resources Beer Stock Performance

CRHKY stock opened at $14.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77. China Resources Beer has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $16.24.

About China Resources Beer

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products. The company offers its products under the Heineken, Li, Löwen Fruit Beer, Snow Xiao Pi Qi, Amstel, and Edelweiss brand names. As of March 24, 2022, it operated 65 breweries in 24 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China.

