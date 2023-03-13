China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Short Interest Update

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 123.9% from the February 13th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
China Resources Beer Stock Performance
CRHKY stock opened at $14.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77. China Resources Beer has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $16.24.
