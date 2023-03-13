Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 16.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 78.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 24.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,830,000 after buying an additional 73,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total value of $4,929,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 306,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,417,499.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.40.

CHDN stock opened at $239.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $253.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.90.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.71 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 60.32%. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

