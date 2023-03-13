CIBC Raises Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$42.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Spin Master from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.70.

Spin Master Trading Down 0.9 %

TOY opened at C$37.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.89. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$30.63 and a twelve month high of C$50.86.

Spin Master Dividend Announcement

About Spin Master

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.19%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

