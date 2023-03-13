CIBC Raises WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$188.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$185.00 to C$188.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WSP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$176.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of WSP Global to a sell rating and set a C$147.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$184.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$174.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WSP Global currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$187.55.

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at C$171.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$130.65 and a 52 week high of C$181.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$170.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$162.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.76%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

