Cipher Mining (CIFR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cipher Mining Stock Down 7.0 %
Shares of CIFR opened at $1.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18. Cipher Mining has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $3.94.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CIFR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised shares of Cipher Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.70 target price for the company.
Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining
Cipher Mining Company Profile
Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cipher Mining (CIFR)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.