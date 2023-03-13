Cipher Mining (CIFR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cipher Mining Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of CIFR opened at $1.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18. Cipher Mining has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $3.94.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIFR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised shares of Cipher Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.70 target price for the company.

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cipher Mining by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 86,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 23,595 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 373.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54,059 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 1,738.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 610,100 shares during the period. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.