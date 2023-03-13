Colony Group LLC Buys 2,478 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 38.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Conagra Brands to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG opened at $35.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average of $36.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

