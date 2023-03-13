Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Stock Position Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,579 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.10% of Compass Minerals International worth $14,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,506,000 after buying an additional 1,660,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,418,000 after purchasing an additional 47,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 38.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,456,000 after purchasing an additional 728,597 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,910,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,625,000 after purchasing an additional 53,031 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 655,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,162,000 after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James D. Standen sold 7,644 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $352,847.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,101.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMP stock opened at $35.34 on Monday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $67.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.17 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is -75.00%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

