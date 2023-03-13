Contrasting Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) & Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) and Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Killam Apartment REIT and Redwood Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Killam Apartment REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Redwood Trust 0 2 6 1 2.89

Killam Apartment REIT currently has a consensus price target of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 64.14%. Redwood Trust has a consensus price target of $9.44, indicating a potential upside of 37.07%. Given Killam Apartment REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Killam Apartment REIT is more favorable than Redwood Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

71.7% of Redwood Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Redwood Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Killam Apartment REIT and Redwood Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Killam Apartment REIT N/A N/A N/A Redwood Trust -23.06% 2.59% 0.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Killam Apartment REIT and Redwood Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Killam Apartment REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Redwood Trust $708.00 million 1.11 -$163.52 million ($1.45) -4.75

Killam Apartment REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Redwood Trust.

Summary

Redwood Trust beats Killam Apartment REIT on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns the land and infrastructure supporting each community and leases the lots to the tenants who own their own homes and pay Killam a monthly rent. The Other segment includes four commercial properties located in Nova Scotia. The company was founded by Philip D. Fraser and Robert G. Richardson on May 26, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc. is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio. The Business Purpose Lending segment includes the platform that originates and acquires business purpose residential loans. The Third-Party Investments segment consists of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by third parties, investments in Freddie Mac K-Series multifamily loan securitizations and SLST reperforming loan securitizations. The company was founded by George E. Bull III, Douglas B. Hansen and Frederick H. Borden on April 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA.

