Cormark Cuts Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Price Target to C$72.00

Docebo (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cormark from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on Docebo from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Docebo Stock Down 3.3 %

TSE:DCBO opened at C$49.12 on Friday. Docebo has a 12-month low of C$31.66 and a 12-month high of C$66.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.94 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.17.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

