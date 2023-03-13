Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 386,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Corning were worth $11,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Corning by 37.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $630,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451,525 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,623,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,774 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Corning by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,151,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,814 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,066,000 after buying an additional 1,350,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,986,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,785,521,000 after buying an additional 1,002,544 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of GLW opened at $33.26 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.40.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.78.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.