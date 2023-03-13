Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (CMCT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

Shares of CMCT opened at $4.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $8.31.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several brokerages have commented on CMCT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

In other Creative Media & Community Trust Co. news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana purchased 36,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $916,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. The company invests in creative offices, acquiring and developing properties catering to rapidly growing industries such as technology, media, and entertainment.

