Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 215,400 shares, a growth of 115.8% from the February 13th total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $3.08.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIK. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Lloyd Park LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

