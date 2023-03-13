Critical Contrast: Volcon (VLCN) vs. Its Peers

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) is one of 66 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Volcon to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Volcon and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Volcon $4.55 million -$40.13 million -1.06 Volcon Competitors $44.45 billion $2.45 billion 12.80

Volcon’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Volcon. Volcon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00 Volcon Competitors 842 2204 3033 135 2.40

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Volcon and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Volcon currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 292.16%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 41.85%. Given Volcon’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Volcon is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Volcon and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volcon -752.75% -403.75% -153.82% Volcon Competitors -4,070.88% -25.23% -11.50%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.2% of Volcon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.1% of Volcon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Volcon has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volcon’s rivals have a beta of 1.49, indicating that their average stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Volcon rivals beat Volcon on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Volcon

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

