D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Barbara K. Allen Sells 470 Shares

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.9 %

DHI opened at $94.10 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.71.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. JMP Securities increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.27.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

